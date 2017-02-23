 
Twitch Supporting The Banner Saga 3; Gifting First Two Games

[Feb 23, 2017, 8:14 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Twitch announces they are gifting The Banner Saga 1 and 2 to Twitch Prime members, and donating money to the development of The Banner Saga 3 for those who play the first two games in the tactical RPG series. They say the games will be available for a limited time, and do not specify whether they will remain yours to keep after the specified period. Here's word:

Independent publisher Versus Evil today announced a promotion with Twitch Prime, which gives Twitch Prime members the chance to download and play both The Banner Saga and Banner Saga 2 for a limited time for FREE. The Banner Saga will be available to download between 23-28 February, while Banner Saga 2 will be available between 2-6 March.

Twitch Prime will also donate $1 towards the development of Banner Saga 3, developed by Indie developer Stoic games and published by Versus Evil (up to a maximum of $200,000) for every person who downloads and plays either game through the Twitch Launcher between 23rd February and 6th March.

"Working with the Twitch Prime team has been amazing," said Steve Escalante, General Manager of Versus Evil. "They are clearly fans of the Banner Saga, which has helped us craft a great value for fans. Their commitment to the Twitch community and their commitment to support indie development with this offer is extremely generous."

Twitch Prime members who download the games during this promotional window will also get exclusive content for Banner Saga 3, which is currently under development. Stoic launched a Kickstarter for Banner Saga 3, the final chapter in the planned trilogy, on 24th January. Funds raised will be used to help make the conclusion to this epic saga even better. The campaign, which funded in just a few days, will end on 7th March.

