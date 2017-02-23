 
Ghost Recon Wildlands Open Beta

[Feb 23, 2017, 09:07 am ET] - 3 Comments

The promised open beta testing of Ghost Recon Wildlands is now underway. This will run through Monday, offering the chance to get your virtual boots on the ground in the latest installment in the Tom Clancy shooter series. Here's word from last week's announcement of the plan:

Running through February 27, this Open Beta features all of the same content found in the Closed Beta and more, including an additional province to explore called Montuyoc. Set in the Bolivian Altiplano region, this province contains heavily defended strongholds where the Santa Blanca trains some of its toughest soldiers.

Learning how to use all of the tools in your arsenal is key for taking on the Santa Blanca. First and foremost, use your fellow Ghosts. Whether you’re playing in co-op with up to three other players or going solo with cooperative AI, the other Ghosts can provide valuable distractions and cover fire when things start to heat up. And don’t forget transportation – jeeps, helicopters, APCs, and a large assortment of other vehicles can all become part of your strategy when infiltrating a Santa Blanca base (or escaping from it). Your environment can also be used to your advantage in Ghost Recon Wildlands. Itacua is a lush region with plenty of vegetation to hide you from enemy view when scouting for enemies. Meanwhile, the cover of night or a strong storm may be what keeps you from being spotted around Montuyoc’s lakes and sparse terrain.

As a special bonus, if you participated in the closed beta or the open beta – and start up the retail version of Ghost Recon Wildlands before March 31 on the same Ubisoft account – you’ll also gain access to the special “Unidad Conspiracy” reward, which includes three exclusive missions that features a brewing conflict between the local Unidad military and the Santa Blanca.

Ghost Recon Wildlands Open Beta
