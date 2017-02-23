Railway Empire Announced

Publisher Kalypso Media and developer Gaming Minds Studios have busted out the
thesaurus to announce Railway Empire, a new tycoon game centered on
railroads starting in the early days of rail transport. The game is scheduled to
pull into the station by the end of this year, and they plan on further showing
it off at GDC next week. In the meantime they offer
this trailer and some
more details:
In Railway Empire, you will create an elaborate and
wide-ranging rail network, purchase over 40 different trains modelled in
extraordinary detail, and buy or build railway stations, maintenance buildings,
factories and tourist attractions to keep your travel network ahead of the
competition. You’ll also need to hire and manage your workforce if you want to
ensure an efficient train service, whilst also develop over 300 technologies
ranging from mechanical improvements to the trains themselves to workplace
infrastructures and advanced amenities as you progress through five eras of
technological innovations.
However, you can’t just build and research your way to the top – the competition
never sleeps, and to keep your business on track you’ll have to survive against
up to three rival tycoons. To get to the top you may have to resort to more
cutthroat tactics as you attack and sabotage your opponents through raids and
industrial espionage.
Features of Railway Empire
Exploit the economic opportunities of the United
States in an extensive campaign, working your way step by step from coast to
coast across this great continent.
Lead your Railway Empire to success by
establishing a comprehensive rail network and optimizing transportation of
passengers and goods.
Master challenges and objectives through a range
of scenarios, or create your perfect railway network in construction mode
without any financial pressure.
Over 40 historically accurate locomotives and more
than 30 different wagons can be acquired over the course of the game, and
must be put to use in the best way in order to take advantage of their
strengths and weaknesses.
Invest in over 300 new technologies across five
different eras to progress and maximize the potential of your rail network.
Compete with up to three rival companies, and even
sabotage their efforts with the use of bandits and spies.