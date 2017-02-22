Dead Rising 4 Infecting More Platforms Next Month

Dead Rising 4 is unleashing a new kind of undead plague on PCs this spring when it arrives for Steam on March 14th, 2017.



It’s time to get gory as photojournalist and zombie outbreak survivor Frank West returns to Willamette, Colorado 16 years after the events of the original Dead Rising. Frank finds the town under siege from another zombie infestation and the rebuilt Willamette Memorial Megaplex Mall stocked with bloody entrails and all sorts of consumer goods.



Frank will not only be pitted against the zombie horde but also two new and dangerous kinds of undead creatures as he comes across spry and energetic freshly infected zombies and the dangerously intelligent Evo threat. He will also face a shadowy para-military organization and some not-so-friendly survivors who have their own opinions on how to make it through the zombie apocalypse.



Can Frank uncover what’s behind this latest zombie outbreak? Can he get out of Willamette alive? Just how many selfies will he take? With intense action and an unmatched level of weapon and character customization, Dead Rising 4, delivers a heart pounding experience as players explore, scavenge and fight to survive in an open world sandbox on the brink of the next undead outbreak.