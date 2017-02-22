Dead Rising 4 Infecting More Platforms Next Month

CapCom Unity has details on plans to bring Dead Rising 4 to Steam on March
14th. The zombie sequel launched for Windows 10, but this will add Windows 7
support as well as new content to the game. Here's
a trailer along
with some details:
Dead Rising 4 is unleashing a new kind of undead
plague on PCs this spring when it arrives for Steam on March 14th, 2017.
It’s time to get gory as photojournalist and zombie outbreak survivor Frank West
returns to Willamette, Colorado 16 years after the events of the original Dead
Rising. Frank finds the town under siege from another zombie infestation and the
rebuilt Willamette Memorial Megaplex Mall stocked with bloody entrails and all
sorts of consumer goods.
Frank will not only be pitted against the zombie horde but also two new and
dangerous kinds of undead creatures as he comes across spry and energetic
freshly infected zombies and the dangerously intelligent Evo threat. He will
also face a shadowy para-military organization and some not-so-friendly
survivors who have their own opinions on how to make it through the zombie
apocalypse.
Can Frank uncover what’s behind this latest zombie outbreak? Can he get out of
Willamette alive? Just how many selfies will he take? With intense action and an
unmatched level of weapon and character customization, Dead Rising 4, delivers a
heart pounding experience as players explore, scavenge and fight to survive in
an open world sandbox on the brink of the next undead outbreak.