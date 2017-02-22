Shift Happens Released

|
Shift Happens is now available on Steam, offering Deck13's Windows platformer designed for two-player cooperative play. This trailer offers a look at what to expect, and you can get this at a discount on Green Man Gaming and Humble Store. Here's the no bullshift story on what this is all about:
