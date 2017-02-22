Shift Happens Released

Take control of Bismo and Plom, two jelly blob creatures that were joined together in a freak accident. The duo must use their newly-acquired power -- the ability to exchange their size and skills seemingly at will -- to survive a strange laboratory, overgrown green forests, dry canyons filled with deadly winds, and bitter cold caves. “Teamwork” is the name of the game: When shifting, both characters change sizes simultaneously in a symbiotic relationship. The bigger blob gets smaller -- and the smaller blob gets bigger.

The bigger blob can throw the smaller blob across chasms, push heavy crates, survive in shallow water, and activate weight-based triggers.

The smaller blob can jump higher/farther, move under small barriers, and be “launched” by the bigger blob

You and your partner can earn coins and other collectibles in every level. However, instead of sharing the wealth, it’s possible to “accidentally” cause each other to die -- turning your hard-earned coins into a neat little package that’s up for grabs. Will you trust one another and work together -- or will you fight for every scrap?