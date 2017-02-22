 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Shift Happens Released

[Feb 22, 2017, 8:13 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Shift Happens is now available on Steam, offering Deck13's Windows platformer designed for two-player cooperative play. This trailer offers a look at what to expect, and you can get this at a discount on Green Man Gaming and Humble Store. Here's the no bullshift story on what this is all about:

Take control of Bismo and Plom, two jelly blob creatures that were joined together in a freak accident. The duo must use their newly-acquired power -- the ability to exchange their size and skills seemingly at will -- to survive a strange laboratory, overgrown green forests, dry canyons filled with deadly winds, and bitter cold caves. “Teamwork” is the name of the game: When shifting, both characters change sizes simultaneously in a symbiotic relationship. The bigger blob gets smaller -- and the smaller blob gets bigger.

  • The bigger blob can throw the smaller blob across chasms, push heavy crates, survive in shallow water, and activate weight-based triggers.
  • The smaller blob can jump higher/farther, move under small barriers, and be “launched” by the bigger blob

You and your partner can earn coins and other collectibles in every level. However, instead of sharing the wealth, it’s possible to “accidentally” cause each other to die -- turning your hard-earned coins into a neat little package that’s up for grabs. Will you trust one another and work together -- or will you fight for every scrap?

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Dead Rising 4 Infecting More Platforms Next Month
Shift Happens Released
Super Cloudbuilt Announced
EVE Online Hunts for Real Planets
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Steam VR for Linux Debuts
Steam VR Drops Course Requirement
Steam Adding 10% GST in AU
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.