Super Cloudbuilt Announced

[Feb 22, 2017, 8:13 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Developer Coilworks and publisher/developer Double Eleven announce Super Cloudbuilt, and upcoming remake of the sci-fi parkour platformer coming this summer to Windows and consoles. This announcement has a trailer showing off the game's cel-shaded look, along with these details:

It’s now close to 3 years since Cloudbuilt was originally released and it’s finally time for the new and totally remastered Super Cloudbuilt to come out and on even more platforms. Super Cloudbuilt is a joint effort from Coilworks and Double Eleven and will be out this summer on PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Before going into too much detail on the new title, we would first like to thank all who played the original Cloudbuilt over these years, and we want to let you know that even after this game's release we will be active on the forums for support and continue to keep the leaderboards intact and free of cheaters to the best of our abilities.

We are also intending on giving owners of the original Cloudbuilt some kind of special deal for Super Cloudbuilt, but we will be able to tell you more about that at a later date closer to release.

