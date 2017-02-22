 
EVE Online Hunts for Real Planets

[Feb 22, 2017, 8:13 pm ET] - Post a Comment

EVE Online players will soon be searching for actual exoplanets in addition to in game planets, though there probably won't be any newbs to gank in the new endeavor. This is a second round of actual research that's part of Project Discovery, which has already contributed to an atlas of human proteins. Here's word on the new round:

During 2017, capsuleers will have the chance to collaborate with MMOS a second time, alongside the University of Reykjavik and the University of Geneva in the search for exoplanets.

This time around, the project will be joined by Michel Mayor, honorary professor from the University of Geneva, winner of the prestigious 2017 Wolf Prize for Physics and discoverer of the first exoplanet.

The search for exoplanets will come to EVE in 2017 and once enough capsuleers reach comparative consensus on classification of the data, it will be sent back to the University of Geneva for use in refining the search for exoplanets.

Be sure to check out Professor Mayor’s presentation at EVE Fanfest 2017 (April 6-8), which you can watch on the Fanfest Live Stream, or in person during Fanfest 2017 here in Reykjavik, Iceland.

