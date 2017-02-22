 
Steam VR for Linux Debuts

[Feb 22, 2017, 09:37 am ET] - 2 Comments

A new SteamVR Linux section on Steam is home to development of a Linux version of Valve's virtual reality support (thanks Gamasutra). This post introduces the project:

The current release of SteamVR for Linux is a development release. It is intended to allow developers to start creating SteamVR content for Linux platforms. Limited hardware support is provided, and pre-release drivers are required. Linux support is currently only available in the "beta" branch, make sure you are using SteamVR[beta] before reporting issues.

