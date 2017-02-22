Steam VR Drops Course Requirement

Valve today expands the availability of its SteamVR Tracking solution by eliminating the requirement of attending (and paying for) a $3,000 training course.



After working with numerous third parties and updating the tools, Valve is opening more direct access to the technology and course work, available free of charge in English and Chinese. The full, in person training courses are still available for those interested.



In addition, SteamVR base stations will be available from Valve later this year.



SteamVR Tracking was first made available to third parties in August of last year, and over 500 companies have signed up. Developed in-house at Valve, SteamVR Tracking is a hardware/software solution that lets your devices know in real time where they are, within a room.



SteamVR Tracking is royalty free and can be used for peripherals, HMDs, or other devices.



For more information and the tech, please visit http://steamvr.com/tracking