 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Steam VR Drops Course Requirement

[Feb 22, 2017, 09:37 am ET] - 17 Comments

Speaking of Steam VR, Valve announces they are dropping the $3,000 course that was previously a prerequisite for using SteamVR tracking. Here's word:

Valve today expands the availability of its SteamVR Tracking solution by eliminating the requirement of attending (and paying for) a $3,000 training course.

After working with numerous third parties and updating the tools, Valve is opening more direct access to the technology and course work, available free of charge in English and Chinese. The full, in person training courses are still available for those interested.

In addition, SteamVR base stations will be available from Valve later this year.

SteamVR Tracking was first made available to third parties in August of last year, and over 500 companies have signed up. Developed in-house at Valve, SteamVR Tracking is a hardware/software solution that lets your devices know in real time where they are, within a room.

SteamVR Tracking is royalty free and can be used for peripherals, HMDs, or other devices.

For more information and the tech, please visit http://steamvr.com/tracking

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Steam VR for Linux Debuts
Steam VR Drops Course Requirement
Steam Adding 10% GST in AU
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Resident Evil 7 biohazard Banned Footage Released
Neverwinter: The Cloaked Ascendancy Launches
Total War: WARHAMMER Free Expansion Next Week
Dystoria Released
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.