 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Steam Adding 10% GST in AU

[Feb 22, 2017, 09:37 am ET] - 23 Comments

Speaking of Steam, Kotaku Australia has word that in July Valve will add a 10% Goods and Services Tax to all Steam purchases made in Australia. They say this is part of a rollout of taxes for a number of territories, saying sales taxes are coming next month to purchases made in Switzerland, South Korea, Japan, New Zealand, Iceland, South Africa, and India. Here's how Valve explained this to publishers: "The VAT tax amount will be included in the advertised price of your product, just like VAT is currently treated in the EU. This means the customer will pay the price displayed on the storefront, and the tax will be separated out afterwards." They note that Australians also suffer from high prices based on currency conversions, adding that it would be a silver lining if Valve implemented localized AU pricing when this comes down, but Valve did not confirm or deny that.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Steam VR for Linux Debuts
Steam VR Drops Course Requirement
Steam Adding 10% GST in AU
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Resident Evil 7 biohazard Banned Footage Released
Neverwinter: The Cloaked Ascendancy Launches
Total War: WARHAMMER Free Expansion Next Week
Dystoria Released
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.