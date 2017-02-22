Steam Adding 10% GST in AU

|
Speaking of Steam, Kotaku Australia has word that in July Valve will add a 10% Goods and Services Tax to all Steam purchases made in Australia. They say this is part of a rollout of taxes for a number of territories, saying sales taxes are coming next month to purchases made in Switzerland, South Korea, Japan, New Zealand, Iceland, South Africa, and India. Here's how Valve explained this to publishers: "The VAT tax amount will be included in the advertised price of your product, just like VAT is currently treated in the EU. This means the customer will pay the price displayed on the storefront, and the tax will be separated out afterwards." They note that Australians also suffer from high prices based on currency conversions, adding that it would be a silver lining if Valve implemented localized AU pricing when this comes down, but Valve did not confirm or deny that.
