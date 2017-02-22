Out of the Blue

There can be a bit of irony in fixing up your house to sell it. In our case, some of the warts we are fixing were here when we moved in. The contractor is about halfway though fixing up the bathroom in my office. And this makes it nicer than it was the whole time I used it, and this is counting the fact that the plumbing isn't hooked up yet. So yeah, a half-tiled room with plaster dust everywhere would have been an upgrade. On the optimistic side, we're taking pride in leaving the house in better shape than we found it, and arguably at least as good as it was when it was first built almost 90 years ago.