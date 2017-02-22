Out of the Blue

 
[Feb 22, 2017, 09:36 am ET]

There can be a bit of irony in fixing up your house to sell it. In our case, some of the warts we are fixing were here when we moved in. The contractor is about halfway though fixing up the bathroom in my office. And this makes it nicer than it was the whole time I used it, and this is counting the fact that the plumbing isn't hooked up yet. So yeah, a half-tiled room with plaster dust everywhere would have been an upgrade. On the optimistic side, we're taking pride in leaving the house in better shape than we found it, and arguably at least as good as it was when it was first built almost 90 years ago.

Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Chronicles of Nerdia.
Story: Days of Our Lives Renewed for Season 52 at NBC.
Science: NASA’s longshot bet on a revolutionary rocket may be about to pay off.
Studies show testosterone offers little benefits to aging men.
Life expectancy study shows many likely to live beyond 90 by 2030.
Media: La La Land - 8-Bit Cinema.
7 amazing optical illusions. Thanks Hypothermia.
Harrison Ford's Near-Plane Crash Video Released.

