Resident Evil 7 biohazard Banned Footage Released

Have you seen everything Resident Evil 7 biohazard has to offer? Have you mastered Madhouse mode? We’ve got some good news for you today - new modes and more stories await about the Bakers, their mansion in Dulvey, Louisiana, and their victims, with Banned Footage Vol. 1 and 2 now available on PS4, Xbox One, and Steam! This DLC will be coming to Windows 10 soon, as well.