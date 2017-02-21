Resident Evil 7 biohazard Banned Footage Released

|
CapCom Unity announces that the Banned Footage DLC is now available for Resident Evil 7 biohazard on all platforms. There are two volumes for sale, though these are free to those who purchased the deluxe version of the survival/horror game or its season pass. In spite of the title, this trailer offers some unbanned footage of Banned Footage. Here's an overview of the DLC:
