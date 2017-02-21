 
Resident Evil 7 biohazard Banned Footage Released

[Feb 21, 2017, 6:45 pm ET] - Post a Comment

CapCom Unity announces that the Banned Footage DLC is now available for Resident Evil 7 biohazard on all platforms. There are two volumes for sale, though these are free to those who purchased the deluxe version of the survival/horror game or its season pass. In spite of the title, this trailer offers some unbanned footage of Banned Footage. Here's an overview of the DLC:

Have you seen everything Resident Evil 7 biohazard has to offer? Have you mastered Madhouse mode? We’ve got some good news for you today - new modes and more stories await about the Bakers, their mansion in Dulvey, Louisiana, and their victims, with Banned Footage Vol. 1 and 2 now available on PS4, Xbox One, and Steam! This DLC will be coming to Windows 10 soon, as well.

