Neverwinter: The Cloaked Ascendancy Launches

Following the events of Storm King’s Thunder, adventurers begin The Cloaked Ascendancy by returning to the city to mourn the loss of a hero and friend. When the ceremony is interrupted by Gyrion and his mages, adventurers set out to stop their evil plot. The River District, a new adventure zone, sets the stage for players to complete an all-new campaign, battle in a skirmish, conquer a re-vamped high-end Spellplague Caverns dungeon and more. Here’s an extensive list of the new features in The Cloaked Ascendancy:

New Adventure Zone: Following its recent reclamation, The River District is quickly annexed by the Cloaked Ascendancy and serves as the setting for much of this new expansion.

New Campaign: Drive the Cloaked Ascendancy from the River District to return it to its former glory and restore Neverwinter.

Spellplague Caverns Dungeon: The culmination of The Cloaked Ascendancy, adventurers will experience the returning dungeon in an all-new epic version, as well as a levelling version.

New Skirmish: “The Illusionist’s Gambit” presents an all-new highly dynamic challenge to adventurers where each attempt at the skirmish can be completely different than the last.

New Artifact Weapons: Themed after the many locales players will explore in The Cloaked Ascendancy, these new weapons allow adventurers to harness the power of the Far Realm.