Neverwinter: The Cloaked Ascendancy Launches

Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios announce the release of Neverwinter: The Cloaked Ascendancy for the PC edition of Neverwinter, saying the console editions of the MMORPG will get the expansion later this year. Word is: "The latest expansion for the free-to-play MMORPG based on the Dungeons & Dragons franchise and set in the Forgotten Realms features a new campaign, adventure zone, re-vamped dungeon, skirmish and more." This launch trailer offers a look, and here are more details:
