Neverwinter: The Cloaked Ascendancy Launches

Following the events of Storm King’s Thunder, adventurers begin The Cloaked Ascendancy by returning to the city to mourn the loss of a hero and friend. When the ceremony is interrupted by Gyrion and his mages, adventurers set out to stop their evil plot. The River District, a new adventure zone, sets the stage for players to complete an all-new campaign, battle in a skirmish, conquer a re-vamped high-end Spellplague Caverns dungeon and more. Here’s an extensive list of the new features in The Cloaked Ascendancy: New Adventure Zone: Following its recent reclamation, The River District is quickly annexed by the Cloaked Ascendancy and serves as the setting for much of this new expansion.

New Campaign: Drive the Cloaked Ascendancy from the River District to return it to its former glory and restore Neverwinter.

Spellplague Caverns Dungeon: The culmination of The Cloaked Ascendancy, adventurers will experience the returning dungeon in an all-new epic version, as well as a levelling version.

New Skirmish: “The Illusionist’s Gambit” presents an all-new highly dynamic challenge to adventurers where each attempt at the skirmish can be completely different than the last.

New Artifact Weapons: Themed after the many locales players will explore in The Cloaked Ascendancy, these new weapons allow adventurers to harness the power of the Far Realm.

Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios announce the release offor the PC edition of, saying the console editions of the MMORPG will get the expansion later this year. Word is: "The latest expansion for the free-to-play MMORPG based on the Dungeons & Dragons franchise and set in the Forgotten Realms features a new campaign, adventure zone, re-vamped dungeon, skirmish and more." This launch trailer offers a look, and here are more details: