Total War: WARHAMMER Free Expansion Next Week

Creative Assembly will release a new free expansion next week for Total War: WARHAMMER, adding a new playable race to the fantasy strategy game. This will launch for all on February 28th, but Total War Access members will get a 24 hour headstart over the unwashed masses beginning on the 27th. A new in-engine cinematic trailer sets the stage, and here are further details:
