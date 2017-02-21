 
Total War: WARHAMMER Free Expansion Next Week

[Feb 21, 2017, 6:45 pm ET] - 3 Comments

Creative Assembly will release a new free expansion next week for Total War: WARHAMMER, adding a new playable race to the fantasy strategy game. This will launch for all on February 28th, but Total War Access members will get a 24 hour headstart over the unwashed masses beginning on the 27th. A new in-engine cinematic trailer sets the stage, and here are further details:

The award-winning Total War: WARHAMMER, gains a new playable Race next week with the arrival of Bretonnia on February 28th. Free for all players, the Bretonnia Race Pack DLC adds three new playable Legendary Lords, new units and unique features; offering hundreds of hours of new gameplay.

The latest in a long line of free updates, the noble knights and expendable peasants of feudal Bretonnia represent the biggest release of free content yet; and also mark the release of the ‘Old World Edition’ at selected retailers. This latest version of the game is the perfect place to start your Total War: WARHAMMER adventure, and includes the new Bretonnia and an exclusive Novella by Total War writer, Andy Hall.

Total War Access members can also get early access to Bretonnia, unlocking them 24 hours in advance by logging into their account from February 27th.

