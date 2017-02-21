Dystoria Released

|
Tri-Coastal Games now offers Dystoria, a "retro-future shooter with fast paced, omnidirectional combat." That may not draw a perfect mental image, so they provide this trailer with a look at how that plays out. Here's more:
