Dystoria Released

Dystoria is a 360 degree Axis Shifting Space Shooter in true 3D space. Navigate the precise and correct route to apprehend and destroy the enemy and collect precious orbs.



A backdrop story adds to the intrigue and pulls the player into the arcade experience that really encapsulates the ambience of the epic 1980s.



Dystoria features moving platforms, switches for doors, triggers that change level geometry, deadly moving lasers to avoid, destructible blocks to blow up (often revealing hidden areas of valuable pickups) and much, much more.