 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Dystoria Released

[Feb 21, 2017, 6:45 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Tri-Coastal Games now offers Dystoria, a "retro-future shooter with fast paced, omnidirectional combat." That may not draw a perfect mental image, so they provide this trailer with a look at how that plays out. Here's more:

Dystoria is a 360 degree Axis Shifting Space Shooter in true 3D space. Navigate the precise and correct route to apprehend and destroy the enemy and collect precious orbs.

A backdrop story adds to the intrigue and pulls the player into the arcade experience that really encapsulates the ambience of the epic 1980s.

Dystoria features moving platforms, switches for doors, triggers that change level geometry, deadly moving lasers to avoid, destructible blocks to blow up (often revealing hidden areas of valuable pickups) and much, much more.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Resident Evil 7 biohazard Banned Footage Released
Neverwinter: The Cloaked Ascendancy Launches
Total War: WARHAMMER Free Expansion Next Week
Dystoria Released
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Halo Wars 2 Released
Dungeons 3 Announced
For Honor Hotfix
Styx: Shards of Darkness Trailer
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.