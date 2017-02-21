 
Halo Wars 2 Released

[Feb 21, 2017, 09:06 am ET] - 19 Comments

Halo Wars 2 is now available for Windows 10 and Xbox One, offering 343 Studios' RTS sequel with cross-play support between both platforms. There is a retail version of this in EU stores, and the game is available everywhere via digital distribution. Here's a refresher:

Real-time strategy makes an explosive return to the Halo universe in Halo Wars 2. Lead Spartans, Warthogs and other classic Halo fighting forces in a brutal war against a terrifying new enemy on the biggest Halo battlefield ever. All-new, Action-packed Story – The heroes of Halo Wars return to find themselves – and the galaxy – in more danger than ever. Following the events of Halo 5, the all-new story is told in action-packed missions set on the legendary Halo destination known as the Ark. Players will strategically command overwhelming firepower in large-scale battles against a terrifying threat facing the UNSC and all of humanity.

