Halo Wars 2 Released

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Halo Wars 2 is now available for Windows 10 and Xbox One, offering 343 Studios' RTS sequel with cross-play support between both platforms. There is a retail version of this in EU stores, and the game is available everywhere via digital distribution. Here's a refresher:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 21 February 2017, 16:34.
Chatbear Announcements.