Dungeons 3 Announced

In Dungeons 3, the Dungeon Lord has successfully united the forces of evil and established the roots of his dark empire, leading him to the next step in his diabolical quest: expansion!



Through enticing the dark elf priestess Thalya from the fluffy clutches of the surface world to become his chief lieutenant, the Dungeon Lord has found a way to direct his campaign of conquest from the confines of his underground lair. With Thalya on the front line, and the united forces of evil to support her, players will have to use every trick in the book to best those do-gooders of the overworld, once and for all!



To celebrate the announcement of Dungeons 3, Kalypso Media has prepared a short teaser trailer showing the new (and familiar) faces you can expect to see, and a glimpse at some of the new features to expect when the game is unveiled in full at GDC 2017: