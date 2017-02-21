Dungeons 3 Announced

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Kalypso Media announces Dungeons 3 is in development at Realmforge Studios for release this autumn. They say this will be the "biggest and best entry yet" in the dungeon creation series, and they are gearing up to show it off for the first time next week at GDC 2017 in San Francisco. They kick this all off with a teaser trailer and the following first details on the project:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 21 February 2017, 16:34.
Chatbear Announcements.