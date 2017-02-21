 
For Honor Hotfix

[Feb 21, 2017, 09:06 am ET] - 3 Comments

The Ubisoft Forums have release notes for a new hotfix patch that's now live in For Honor. This addresses a bunch of bugs in the new melee combat game, including a couple of issues with their anti-cheat software. Here's word:

On February 21, 8:00 AM EST / 13:00 UTC, we’re releasing a small hotfix for PC ONLY which will address the below issues:

  • Easy AntiCheat
    • FIXED: Updated the error messaging for certain Easy AntiCheat notifications to make them more user friendly
    • FIXED: Error that was incorrectly blocking some players from entering the game
  • Steam Controller users will no longer be kicked as inactive (AFK) when providing controller input
  • Addressed bugs in the the shutdown process
    • FIXED: game sometimes storing borderless in the options on shutdown
    • FIXED: game still showing in taskbar after pressing x. When clicked you would see a small window without borders that closes shortly after.
  • Addressed several PC startup/full screen bugs
    • FIXED: game starting in window mode when clicking somewhere else during startup
    • FIXED: game switch display mode twice on startup
    • FIXED: game switching to borderless when ALT+ENTER after previous switch to full screen failed
  • Fixed the caching of settings on game minimization
    • FIXED: Incorrect window positions being stored in options when game is minimized
  • A message will now be displayed on BOOT if Intel GPU driver is below min specs

