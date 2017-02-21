For Honor Hotfix

The
have release notes for a new hotfix patch that's now live in
For Honor
. This addresses a bunch of bugs in the new melee combat game,
including a couple of issues with their anti-cheat software. Here's word:
On February 21, 8:00 AM EST / 13:00 UTC, we’re releasing a small hotfix
for PC ONLY which will address the below issues:
- Easy AntiCheat
- FIXED: Updated the error messaging for certain
Easy AntiCheat notifications to make them more user friendly
- FIXED: Error that was incorrectly blocking
some players from entering the game
- Steam Controller users will no longer be kicked as
inactive (AFK) when providing controller input
- Addressed bugs in the the shutdown process
- FIXED: game sometimes storing borderless in
the options on shutdown
- FIXED: game still showing in taskbar after
pressing x. When clicked you would see a small window without borders
that closes shortly after.
- Addressed several PC startup/full screen bugs
- FIXED: game starting in window mode when
clicking somewhere else during startup
- FIXED: game switch display mode twice on
startup
- FIXED: game switching to borderless when
ALT+ENTER after previous switch to full screen failed
- Fixed the caching of settings on game minimization
- FIXED: Incorrect window positions being stored
in options when game is minimized
- A message will now be displayed on BOOT if Intel
GPU driver is below min specs