For Honor Hotfix

On February 21, 8:00 AM EST / 13:00 UTC, we’re releasing a small hotfix for PC ONLY which will address the below issues:

Easy AntiCheat FIXED: Updated the error messaging for certain Easy AntiCheat notifications to make them more user friendly FIXED: Error that was incorrectly blocking some players from entering the game

Steam Controller users will no longer be kicked as inactive (AFK) when providing controller input

Addressed bugs in the the shutdown process FIXED: game sometimes storing borderless in the options on shutdown FIXED: game still showing in taskbar after pressing x. When clicked you would see a small window without borders that closes shortly after.

Addressed several PC startup/full screen bugs FIXED: game starting in window mode when clicking somewhere else during startup FIXED: game switch display mode twice on startup FIXED: game switching to borderless when ALT+ENTER after previous switch to full screen failed

Fixed the caching of settings on game minimization FIXED: Incorrect window positions being stored in options when game is minimized

A message will now be displayed on BOOT if Intel GPU driver is below min specs