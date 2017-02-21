 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Styx: Shards of Darkness Trailer

[Feb 21, 2017, 09:06 am ET] - Post a Comment

Cyanide Studio offers a new trailer from Styx: Shards of Darkness showing off the "making of a goblin" from the upcoming action/RPG sequel. Now we always understood this to be what happens when a mommy goblin and a daddy goblin love each other very much, but this explanation takes a different tack. Here's word:

You’ll learn why Styx is not the kind of character you're used to playing, and how his wits outweigh his weaknesses. As a goblin, direct confrontation is the best way to kick the bucket, so you’ll have to study your environment to find the best approach and tools to overcome your enemies.

Discover how this “ugly little green character” adapts to your playstyle, as “you can be the guy that goes in and out through the level getting every item, or the sneaky one who never raises any alarm.” Take advantage of Styx’s acrobatic prowess and rain down destruction from above, or use your tools and abilities to totally avoid detection – it’s entirely up to you. No matter how you play, he’ll be there for the entire journey, criticizing not only the player, but his creators too!

Styx: Shards of Darkness releases on March 14th, 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC! You can preorder the game now on STEAM to get exclusive access to the Akenash set, donning the outfit and dagger from Styx's first adventure.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Halo Wars 2 Released
Dungeons 3 Announced
For Honor Hotfix
Styx: Shards of Darkness Trailer
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Rainbow Six Siege Patch Tomorrow
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.