Styx: Shards of Darkness Trailer

You’ll learn why Styx is not the kind of character you're used to playing, and how his wits outweigh his weaknesses. As a goblin, direct confrontation is the best way to kick the bucket, so you’ll have to study your environment to find the best approach and tools to overcome your enemies.



Discover how this “ugly little green character” adapts to your playstyle, as “you can be the guy that goes in and out through the level getting every item, or the sneaky one who never raises any alarm.” Take advantage of Styx’s acrobatic prowess and rain down destruction from above, or use your tools and abilities to totally avoid detection – it’s entirely up to you. No matter how you play, he’ll be there for the entire journey, criticizing not only the player, but his creators too!



Styx: Shards of Darkness releases on March 14th, 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC! You can preorder the game now on STEAM to get exclusive access to the Akenash set, donning the outfit and dagger from Styx's first adventure.