Out of the Blue

[Feb 21, 2017, 09:06 am ET] - 17 Comments

The weather has been exceptionally mild around here for the last week. This would be a welcome change from winter in general, even if it hadn't been preceded by a couple of snowstorms. After dealing with those storms, this lull is a real stroke of  luck for me, as I aggravated the hell out of my shoulder when shoveling, so I needed a break. It's still sore because I keep lifting stuff as we slowly pack up the BlueTower, but it's starting to get better, and at least it's stopped waking me up when I roll over in my sleep. So... yay?

Sore Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Special Strike: Operations.
Link: A modern space opera: has Star Wars escaped the George Lucas worldview?
Stories: Barcelona police stop Swedish man who stole gas truck and drove against traffic, rammed cars in Spain.
5th-grader seeks math problem-solving help from local Ohio police department.
David Cassidy, dementia and his tragic family history.
Science: UK scientists could soon fly into space and conduct medical experiments in zero gravity.
Will Pluto have the last laugh? NASA scientists want to make Pluto a planet again.
Stem Cell Transplants May Help Some With Multiple Sclerosis.
Media: People Are Awesome - Kids.
Cat attempts to steal a treat tossed to dog, regrets decision quickly.
Whatchu lookin' at brah?

