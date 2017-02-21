Out of the Blue

The weather has been exceptionally mild around here for the last week. This would be a welcome change from winter in general, even if it hadn't been preceded by a couple of snowstorms. After dealing with those storms, this lull is a real stroke of luck for me, as I aggravated the hell out of my shoulder when shoveling, so I needed a break. It's still sore because I keep lifting stuff as we slowly pack up the BlueTower, but it's starting to get better, and at least it's stopped waking me up when I roll over in my sleep. So... yay?