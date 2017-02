Rainbow Six Siege Patch Tomorrow

Fixed – Players sometimes spawn with the point of view of a distant camera.

Fixed – Player sometimes spawns as immobile drone, which carries over to the action phase.

Fixed – Black Mirror can be activated from the front.

Fixed – When Mira’s OWM is placed on a reinforced wall, defenders can melee X-KAIROS pellets, exothermic charge or any other gadgets on the other side of the glass.

Fixed – Teammates killing themselves on Exothermic Charges, X-KAIROS charges, and claymores registered as a team kill.

Fixed – Operators’ skin textures in headgear pictures and character model preview are low-resolution.

Fixed – Diamond weapon skin can only be applied to Mira and Jackal.

Fixed – Diamond weapon skin unavailable in Shop.

The Ubisoft Forums have patch notes for a new version 2.1.1 update for(thanks GameSpot ). Word is this will roll out tomorrow for the strategic shooter on all platforms. The complete notes are quite lengthy, and these are the changes they call "high impact fixes":