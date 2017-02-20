Rainbow Six Siege Patch Tomorrow

Fixed – Players sometimes spawn with the point of view of a distant camera.

Fixed – Player sometimes spawns as immobile drone, which carries over to the action phase.

Fixed – Black Mirror can be activated from the front.

Fixed – When Mira’s OWM is placed on a reinforced wall, defenders can melee X-KAIROS pellets, exothermic charge or any other gadgets on the other side of the glass.

Fixed – Teammates killing themselves on Exothermic Charges, X-KAIROS charges, and claymores registered as a team kill.

Fixed – Operators’ skin textures in headgear pictures and character model preview are low-resolution.

Fixed – Diamond weapon skin can only be applied to Mira and Jackal.

Fixed – Diamond weapon skin unavailable in Shop.