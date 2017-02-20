Rainbow Six Siege Patch Tomorrow

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
The Ubisoft Forums have patch notes for a new version 2.1.1 update for Rainbow Six Siege (thanks GameSpot). Word is this will roll out tomorrow for the strategic shooter on all platforms. The complete notes are quite lengthy, and these are the changes they call "high impact fixes":
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 21 February 2017, 06:28.
Chatbear Announcements.