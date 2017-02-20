 
Next Overwatch Hero Greek?

[Feb 20, 2017, 09:24 am ET] - 11 Comments

A forum post from Jeff Kaplan dashes cold water on speculation that Doomfist will be the next hero to join Overwatch, saying "24 is not who you think it is." A thread on reddit follows this up with a hunt for clues to who the game's 24th playable character will actually be. They center on this archive of a deleted resume from actor Alex Malaos suggesting a Greek hero will be joining the game (thanks PCGamesN). Under "voice," he lists a role called "Greek" for Overwatch, listing Jeffrey Kapplan [sic] and Aaron Keller as directors. The CV was originally from October, but was apparently deleted around a month ago when it was first discovered.

