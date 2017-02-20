 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Hearts of Iron IV Sells 500K Copies

[Feb 20, 2017, 09:24 am ET] - 6 Comments

Paradox Interactive announces that Hearts of Iron IV has now sold over a half-million copies:

Paradox Development Studio is thrilled to announce that Hearts of Iron IV, its World War II themed strategy wargame, has sold 500,000 copies worldwide since its release in June 2016. This milestone follows record sales for Stellaris, Europa Universalis IV and Crusader Kings II, once again confirming Paradox as the premier developer of computer strategy games.

Fredrik Wester, CEO of Paradox Interactive, underlines how the continued success of Paradox games justifies the company philosophy.

“The PC remains the primary platform for games of this nature,” Wester says. “Even genres that have traditionally been seen as niche can find a large audience, if a developer is dedicated to quality, variety and learning from both previous experiences and the community at large.”

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Next Overwatch Hero Greek?
Hearts of Iron IV Sells 500K Copies
U.K. Sales Charts
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Consolidation
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080ti Confirmed?
Steam Top 10
Sunday Previews
Sunday Consolidation
Sunday Mobilization
Sunday Metaverse
Sunday Tech Bits 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.