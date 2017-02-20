Hearts of Iron IV Sells 500K Copies

Paradox Development Studio is thrilled to announce that Hearts of Iron IV, its World War II themed strategy wargame, has sold 500,000 copies worldwide since its release in June 2016. This milestone follows record sales for Stellaris, Europa Universalis IV and Crusader Kings II, once again confirming Paradox as the premier developer of computer strategy games.



Fredrik Wester, CEO of Paradox Interactive, underlines how the continued success of Paradox games justifies the company philosophy.



“The PC remains the primary platform for games of this nature,” Wester says. “Even genres that have traditionally been seen as niche can find a large audience, if a developer is dedicated to quality, variety and learning from both previous experiences and the community at large.”