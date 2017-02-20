|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
The Sims 4 returns to number one on the GFK Chart-Track top 30 chart of the bestselling PC games in the U.K. for the week ending February 18th. Football Manager 2017 drops to number two, and Halo Wars 2 debuts at number three. On the all platforms chart, For Honor enters at number one and Sniper Elite 4 shoots to number two in its first week. Here's the whole story:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 20 February 2017, 18:13.
Chatbear Announcements.