 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

U.K. Sales Charts

[Feb 20, 2017, 09:24 am ET] - Post a Comment

The Sims 4 returns to number one on the GFK Chart-Track top 30 chart of the bestselling PC games in the U.K. for the week ending February 18th. Football Manager 2017 drops to number two, and Halo Wars 2 debuts at number three. On the all platforms chart, For Honor enters at number one and Sniper Elite 4 shoots to number two in its first week. Here's the whole story:

Launched on Tuesday, ‘For Honor’ debuts on top, giving Ubisoft their first All Formats No1 since ‘Tom Clancy’s The Division’ almost a year ago.

It is the biggest entirely new IP to launch at No1 since ‘No Man’s Sky’ with 57% of sales on PS4 and 43% on Xbox One. ‘Sniper Elite 4’ published by Sold Out Sales & Marketing, also launched on Tuesday and is a new entry at No2, meaning ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ has been knocked off No1 yet again, falling to No3 despite a 7% increase in sales. The last time there were new titles at No1 and No2 was with ‘FIFA 17’ and ‘Forza Horizon 3’ back in W39 last year. Retailer promotions give old favourites a boost; ‘FIFA 17’ is a non-mover at No4 even though sales jumped by 45%, while ‘Battlefield 1’ enjoys a similar sales increase, up one place to No5 with sales rising by 48%. ‘Forza Horizon 3’ (+138%) re-enters the Top 10 at No9 while ‘Lego Dimensions’ (+187%) re-enters the Top 40 at No15, both on the back of retailer special offers. Bandai Namco Entertainment’s ‘Dragon Ball Fusions’ on 3DS makes a first appearance at No36.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Next Overwatch Hero Greek?
Hearts of Iron IV Sells 500K Copies
U.K. Sales Charts
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Consolidation
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080ti Confirmed?
Steam Top 10
Sunday Previews
Sunday Consolidation
Sunday Mobilization
Sunday Metaverse
Sunday Tech Bits 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.