It is the biggest entirely new IP to launch at No1 since ‘No Man’s Sky’ with 57% of sales on PS4 and 43% on Xbox One. ‘Sniper Elite 4’ published by Sold Out Sales & Marketing, also launched on Tuesday and is a new entry at No2, meaning ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ has been knocked off No1 yet again, falling to No3 despite a 7% increase in sales. The last time there were new titles at No1 and No2 was with ‘FIFA 17’ and ‘Forza Horizon 3’ back in W39 last year. Retailer promotions give old favourites a boost; ‘FIFA 17’ is a non-mover at No4 even though sales jumped by 45%, while ‘Battlefield 1’ enjoys a similar sales increase, up one place to No5 with sales rising by 48%. ‘Forza Horizon 3’ (+138%) re-enters the Top 10 at No9 while ‘Lego Dimensions’ (+187%) re-enters the Top 40 at No15, both on the back of retailer special offers. Bandai Namco Entertainment’s ‘Dragon Ball Fusions’ on 3DS makes a first appearance at No36.