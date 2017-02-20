Out of the Blue

|
|
Happy Washington's Birthday! What's that? President's/Presidents Day you say? Well, while it's true that almost half the states in the U.S. call the occasion that, the reality is the holiday was never actually renamed on a federal level. In fact, my home state of New York is one of those where it's still just Washington's Birthday. An interesting note is that Washington's official birthday only became the 22nd upon the adoption of the Gregorian calendar. So by celebrating this on the third Monday in February, it's not actually possible for Washington's Birthday to fall on February 11th, which is the actually date of his birth.
R.I.P.: Dick Bruna Has Died At Age 89.
