Out of the Blue

[Feb 20, 2017, 09:23 am ET]

Happy Washington's Birthday! What's that? President's/Presidents Day you say? Well, while it's true that almost half the states in the U.S. call the occasion that, the reality is the holiday was never actually renamed on a federal level. In fact, my home state of New York is one of those where it's still just Washington's Birthday. An interesting note is that Washington's official birthday only became the 22nd upon the adoption of the Gregorian calendar. So by celebrating this on the third Monday in February, it's not actually possible for Washington's Birthday to fall on February 11th, which is the actually date of his birth.

R.I.P.: Dick Bruna Has Died At Age 89.

Presidential Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Vortex Point 8.
Link: YouTuber Builds Lego Version Of Widowmaker's Sniper Rifle From Overwatch.
Story: Los Angeles, Moscow, and New York Have the Worst Traffic in the World.
Images: Good morning, aww - aww.
Media: Japanese Pool Player Gives Great Interview.
Nachthexen - WWII Soviet Female Bomber Regiment. Thanks Mark.
HELLO NEIGHBOR (Teens React- Gaming).

