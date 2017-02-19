 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080ti Confirmed?

[Feb 19, 2017, 1:28 pm ET] - 11 Comments

DSOGaming has the image of European retail packaging for Halo Wars 2 that appears to be a confirmation of plans for NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080ti graphics cards. NVIDIA usually offers a ti variant as a top-end card, but none has yet been announced for the 1080, in spite of rampant rumors. The box offers Ultra system requirements, and under GPU they list the AMD R9 Fury X and the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080ti.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080ti Confirmed?
Steam Top 10
Sunday Previews
Sunday Consolidation
Sunday Mobilization
Sunday Metaverse
Sunday Tech Bits
Sunday Safety Dance
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Blizzard Dropping Windows XP and Vista
MS Promises Windows Exclusive Games
Over 20 Million Terrarians
Saturday Patches
Saturday Interviews
Saturday Previews
Saturday Mobilization
Saturday Tech Bits 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.