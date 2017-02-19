NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080ti Confirmed?

|
DSOGaming has the image of European retail packaging for Halo Wars 2 that appears to be a confirmation of plans for NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080ti graphics cards. NVIDIA usually offers a ti variant as a top-end card, but none has yet been announced for the 1080, in spite of rampant rumors. The box offers Ultra system requirements, and under GPU they list the AMD R9 Fury X and the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080ti.
