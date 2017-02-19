Steam Top 10

 
[Feb 19, 2017, 1:28 pm ET] - 3 Comments

Valve offers the following list of the bestselling titles on Steam for last week:

  1. FOR HONOR
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. For Honor
  4. H1Z1: King of the Kill
  5. For Honor Deluxe Edition
  6. Sniper Elite 4
  7. Rise of the Tomb Raider
  8. FOR HONOR
  9. Conan Exiles
  10. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

