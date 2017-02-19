Out of the Blue

|
I dropped our glass coffee carafe today, and it broke. There was nothing dramatic about it, as all the shards were contained in the empty sink. So cleanup was a breeze, and we've already secured a replacement. It's not much of a story, but at this point a feel strongly compelled to accurately report all coffee-making disasters in the BlueTower in a timely manner. I've cced my lawyer, so I think I'm covered.
R.I.P.: Clyde Stubblefield, James Brown's Funky Drummer, Dead at 73.
