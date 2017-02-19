Out of the Blue

 
[Feb 19, 2017, 1:28 pm ET] - 4 Comments

I dropped our glass coffee carafe today, and it broke. There was nothing dramatic about it, as all the shards were contained in the empty sink. So cleanup was a breeze, and we've already secured a replacement. It's not much of a story, but at this point a feel strongly compelled to accurately report all coffee-making disasters in the BlueTower in a timely manner. I've cced my lawyer, so I think I'm covered.

R.I.P.: Clyde Stubblefield, James Brown's Funky Drummer, Dead at 73.

Broken Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Link: Bev Morgan Pioneer, Pirate Photographer Entrepreneur. Thanks The Flying Penguin.
Story: MillerCoors brings Zima back to U.S. market. Thanks Fargo.
Science: Scientists shocked by huge discovery deep in our solar system.
Media: Robot Chicken Couch Gag.
4 Female Students vs. 1 Rat.
Red Octopus Face Off with a Swimmer Crab. Thanks Hypothermia.
The Ancient Salt Pans of Peru.
The Funnies: Nintendo Switch « EXTRALIFE.

