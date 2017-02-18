 
MS Promises Windows Exclusive Games

[Feb 18, 2017, 3:37 pm ET] - 36 Comments

DSOGaming transcribes a bit of this video interview where Phil Spencer tells us Microsoft's latest story about their commitment to PC gaming. Their recent emphasis is cross-play between Windows 10 and Xbox One, but he promises exclusive PC games in the future:

"I know a lot of people looked at our early PC launches and they said 'Hey, this does not feel like a PC game.' And we know today’s games will take two-three years to actually go build a good game. I look at Halo Wars 2, I think it’s a good PC game. But you know, let’s be honest; a genre that started on the PC as RTS, that we on Halo Wars 1 took it over to console, and now with Halo Wars 2 we’re shipping on both platforms. And people see that and they are like 'Is this a console RTS? Is this a PC RTS?.' And we are going to say yes. But I’ll say in the long run Windows is incredibly important to Microsoft, and gaming is one of the most vibrant activities that happens on the Windows platform, and the Xbox team now runs gaming for Microsoft. Gaming on PC is something that we are committed to, we’re going to have more things to talk about. We’re going to have games only released on the PC. We’re going to have games only released on console. And PC gaming is critically important to the company.”

