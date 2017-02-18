Over 20 Million Terrarians

We wanted to take a few moments today to share and celebrate a pretty big milestone with all of you: as of the end of 2016, Terraria has surpassed the 20,000,000 copies sold mark! Since it's launch in May 2011, our 2D sandbox adventure has come a long way - and we owe so much of that to the amazingly strong and loyal support of each member of our community. To say that we are ecstatic about how our little game has grown - in content, in quality, and in success - is putting it mildly!



We wanted to share a few fun facts about how Terraria has evolved over time below, but before we get to that, the entire team would like to say a massive THANK YOU to all of you for making all of this possible. It has been a pleasure to have all of you along on the journey thus far, and we are really looking forward to continuing down that path. Terraria is a game - and a franchise - that has so much life left in it, and we cannot wait to share those plans with you in the months and years to come.



We would also be remiss if we did not send a huge thanks to our fantastic partners at 505 Games - without whom Console and Mobile would never have happened!