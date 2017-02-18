Over 20 Million Terrarians

The
Terraria forums announce
that Terraria
has sold more than 20 million
copies since the 2D survival game launched in 2011 (thanks
Eurogamer
). Here's word:
We wanted to take a few moments today to
share and celebrate a pretty big milestone with all of you: as of the end of
2016, Terraria has surpassed the 20,000,000 copies sold mark! Since it's launch
in May 2011, our 2D sandbox adventure has come a long way - and we owe so much
of that to the amazingly strong and loyal support of each member of our
community. To say that we are ecstatic about how our little game has grown - in
content, in quality, and in success - is putting it mildly!
We wanted to share a few fun facts about how Terraria has evolved over time
below, but before we get to that, the entire team would like to say a massive
THANK YOU to all of you for making all of this possible. It has been a pleasure
to have all of you along on the journey thus far, and we are really looking
forward to continuing down that path. Terraria is a game - and a franchise -
that has so much life left in it, and we cannot wait to share those plans with
you in the months and years to come.
We would also be remiss if we did not send a huge thanks to our fantastic
partners at 505 Games - without whom Console and Mobile would never have
happened!