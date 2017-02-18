 
Out of the Blue

[Feb 18, 2017, 3:36 pm ET] - 11 Comments

We've had a rapid shift in weather here that's a bit kooky. Right now it's 57ºF and there is snow everywhere. This is obviously not a sustainable situation, but while it lasts, it's odd to say the least. It's also a reminder that spring is coming, so that's cool, or, you know, warm.

R.I.P.: Norma McCorvey, ‘Roe’ in Roe v. Wade, Is Dead at 69.

Warm Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Story: Novel To Reveal The Fate Of Jar Jar Binks.
Science: Concern with steering mechanism scrubs Falcon 9 launch.
Earth Has a Hidden 8th Continent, Geologists Say.
Media: StarCrafts Season 5 Ep 15 ArchOnslaught.
Don't Rear End Minivan Drivers in Dallas, TX.
This is what my lizard does when I wave to him.
Cute Dog Gets Robbed.
The Funnies: xkcd: Stardew Valley. Thanks Kxmode.

   Current Headlines
Blizzard Dropping Windows XP and Vista
MS Promises Windows Exclusive Games
Over 20 Million Terrarians
Saturday Patches
Saturday Interviews
Saturday Previews
Saturday Mobilization
Saturday Tech Bits
Saturday Safety Dance
Saturday Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Erik Wolpaw Leaves Valve
GeForce Hotfix Drivers
PDXCON Opens to Public
Dota 2 Winter Treasure II
Mass Effect: Andromeda Trailer
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III Prophecy of War Trailer 		  

 


