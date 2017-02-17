 
Erik Wolpaw Leaves Valve

[Feb 17, 2017, 7:26 pm ET] - 4 Comments

Valve News Network Tweets that writers Erik Wolpaw and Jay Pinkerton have left their jobs at Valve. It turns out they are only half-right, as Pinkerton and Wolpaw both followed up with tweets saying Pinkerton is still at Valve. Noting Wolpaw's writing credits include Portal, Portal 2, both Half-Life 2 expansions, Left 4 Dead 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Psychonauts, Polygon reached him for comment, and he told them "I'm gonna move back to Cleveland and work at my niece's juice shop." He is also presumably still contributing to the upcoming Psychonauts 2. Wolpaw came to Valve's attention as a writer on Old Man Murray, a gaming site he cofounded along with Chet Faliszek, who remains as a writer at Valve.

