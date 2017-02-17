Erik Wolpaw Leaves Valve

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Valve News Network Tweets that writers Erik Wolpaw and Jay Pinkerton have left their jobs at Valve. It turns out they are only half-right, as Pinkerton and Wolpaw both followed up with tweets saying Pinkerton is still at Valve. Noting Wolpaw's writing credits include Portal, Portal 2, both Half-Life 2 expansions, Left 4 Dead 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Psychonauts, Polygon reached him for comment, and he told them "I'm gonna move back to Cleveland and work at my niece's juice shop." He is also presumably still contributing to the upcoming Psychonauts 2. Wolpaw came to Valve's attention as a writer on Old Man Murray, a gaming site he cofounded along with Chet Faliszek, who remains as a writer at Valve.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 17 February 2017, 22:00.
Chatbear Announcements.