PDXCON Opens to Public

Paradox is opening the doors to its fabled PDXCON to the general public for the first time - and you can be there with us! Come and join the developers, designers, leaders, and non-vampires of Paradox Interactive at Gamla Riksarkivet in Stockholm for a weekend of games, panels, and partying.



The ticket admission will include full access to the convention, including all seminars, meet & greets, costuming, gameplay areas, and much more, plus a bag of exclusive PDXCON goodies, and a party with BBQ dinner on Saturday night. You'll get the chance to hear from Paradox luminaries like Fredrik Wester, Johan Andersson, Henrik Fåhraeus, and more, as they share design and direction stories with players at a series of panels and presentations, and party with your fellow Paradox fans in style!