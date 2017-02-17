 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Dota 2 Winter Treasure II

[Feb 17, 2017, 7:26 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The Dota 2 website announces that the Winter II event is now underway in Valve's MOBA. Word is this adds new items and updates others:

Winter Treasure II is now available, featuring Underlord’s item set debut, as well as new sets for Silencer, Lifestealer, Lina, Death Prophet, Broodmother, Batrider, and Keeper of the Light. Each treasure also offers the chance to unlock a Very Rare Sniper set or Extremely Rare Disruptor set.

Today’s update also introduces a new feature that allows you to request item suggestions from your teammates. Click the Request Suggestion button in the top left of your shop window to try it out.

In Workshop and Armory news, we’re continuing our improvements to Keeper of the Light with a change to the item slots used by his faithful mounts. From now on, rather than dedicating item slots to both his mount and that mount’s armor, Ezalor will have a single slot for his mount, and any armor will be included in the mount’s model itself. This should allow for higher quality single-asset mounts, and help support the release of more Keeper of the Light sets in the future.

As a side effect of this upgrade, older Keeper of the Light mounts and their armor will be converted from two separate items into one in order to fit the hero’s new item slot requirements. Owners of these older sets can find the new combined versions in their Armory.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Erik Wolpaw Leaves Valve
GeForce Hotfix Drivers
PDXCON Opens to Public
Dota 2 Winter Treasure II
Mass Effect: Andromeda Trailer
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III Prophecy of War Trailer
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Grand Theft Auto V Transfers Ending
NBA 2K17 and Sunless Sea Free Weekends
theHunter- Call of the Wild Early Access
Dimension Drive Early Access 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.