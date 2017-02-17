Dota 2 Winter Treasure II

Winter Treasure II is now available, featuring Underlord’s item set debut, as well as new sets for Silencer, Lifestealer, Lina, Death Prophet, Broodmother, Batrider, and Keeper of the Light. Each treasure also offers the chance to unlock a Very Rare Sniper set or Extremely Rare Disruptor set.



Today’s update also introduces a new feature that allows you to request item suggestions from your teammates. Click the Request Suggestion button in the top left of your shop window to try it out.



In Workshop and Armory news, we’re continuing our improvements to Keeper of the Light with a change to the item slots used by his faithful mounts. From now on, rather than dedicating item slots to both his mount and that mount’s armor, Ezalor will have a single slot for his mount, and any armor will be included in the mount’s model itself. This should allow for higher quality single-asset mounts, and help support the release of more Keeper of the Light sets in the future.



As a side effect of this upgrade, older Keeper of the Light mounts and their armor will be converted from two separate items into one in order to fit the hero’s new item slot requirements. Owners of these older sets can find the new combined versions in their Armory.