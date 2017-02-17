 
Mass Effect: Andromeda Trailer

[Feb 17, 2017, 7:26 pm ET] - 1 Comment

A new trailer from Mass Effect: Andromeda shows off combat from the upcoming continuation of the sci-fi action series. The clip takes a look at weapons and skills, managing to cover a lot of detail in five and a half minutes. Word is: "Welcome to the Mass Effect: Andromeda gameplay series. In this video, learn all about combat. Battle with weaponry from an alien galaxy, outmaneuver enemies with your jump-jet, and unlock the power of Biotics. In Mass Effect: Andromeda, you are on a mission to find a new home for humanity. How far will you go?"

