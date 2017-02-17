 
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III Prophecy of War Trailer

[Feb 17, 2017, 7:25 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A new Prophecy of War trailer from Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III is a new look at the upcoming continuation of Relic's real-time strategy series. SEGA also notes three other recent faction-specific vignettes are online, introducing the Space Marines, the Eldar, and the Orks. They explain that the new trailer shows off how the whole waaagh gets started:

The grimdark future is nearly upon us! Relic Entertainment and SEGA Europe Ltd. today released Prophecy of War (link) – the latest trailer for the hotly anticipated Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III. In Prophecy of War, Farseer Taldeer speaks the words that will set the explosive events of Dawn of War III in motion:

Fiery skies shall light the way
Blood shall spill over the wandering world
The spear of Khaine shall call the wayfarers
And the storm prince shall unite them.

Though details remain scarce, those interested in speculation may appreciate Gorgutz ‘Ead’unter’s expert translation: “it’s a race to the pointy stikk and you know what that means, don’t ya? It’s WAAAAGH!”

The trailer shows faction leaders Gabriel Angelos, Farseer Macha, and Gorgutz at odds with friend and foe alike, as the mysterious Spear of Khaine draws them further into deadly conflict. Meanwhile, Lord Kyre of the Eldar rises to prominence within the struggle for galactic dominance.

