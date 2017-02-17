Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III Prophecy of War Trailer

|
|
A new Prophecy of War trailer from Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III is a new look at the upcoming continuation of Relic's real-time strategy series. SEGA also notes three other recent faction-specific vignettes are online, introducing the Space Marines, the Eldar, and the Orks. They explain that the new trailer shows off how the whole waaagh gets started:
