 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Grand Theft Auto V Transfers Ending

[Feb 17, 2017, 09:51 am ET] - 6 Comments

Steam News announces a sale is now underway for Grand Theft Auto V that offers the open-world action game for half-off. They take the occasion to remind everyone that time is running out for those who wish to transfer their progress from the PlayStation 3 or Xbox One editions to the Windows version. Here's the deal:

Grand Theft Auto V is 50% off this week*! This is also the last the last chance to transfer your characters and progression over from PS3 and Xbox 360 to PC.

If you have not yet brought your characters and progression over from PlayStation 3 or Xbox 360 to PC, time is running out as this will no longer be possible as of March 6th, 2017. Experience the definitive version of GTAV, which features across-the-board graphical and technical improvements to deliver a stunning new level of detail, a video editor designed for advanced movie-making inside the game, and the massively upgraded GTA Online, with access to all the latest vehicles and gameplay from our continuing series of free updates including the recent Import/Export.

*Promotion ends on Feb 21 @ 10am PST

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Grand Theft Auto V Transfers Ending
NBA 2K17 and Sunless Sea Free Weekends
theHunter- Call of the Wild Early Access
Dimension Drive Early Access
The Surge Trailer
Morning Patches
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
Ghost Recon Wildlands Open Beta Next Week
Realpolitiks and Demo Released
Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf Early Access
Redeemer Announced 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.