Grand Theft Auto V Transfers Ending

Grand Theft Auto V is 50% off this week*! This is also the last the last chance to transfer your characters and progression over from PS3 and Xbox 360 to PC.



If you have not yet brought your characters and progression over from PlayStation 3 or Xbox 360 to PC, time is running out as this will no longer be possible as of March 6th, 2017. Experience the definitive version of GTAV, which features across-the-board graphical and technical improvements to deliver a stunning new level of detail, a video editor designed for advanced movie-making inside the game, and the massively upgraded GTA Online, with access to all the latest vehicles and gameplay from our continuing series of free updates including the recent Import/Export.



*Promotion ends on Feb 21 @ 10am PST