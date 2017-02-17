Grand Theft Auto V Transfers Ending

|
Steam News announces a sale is now underway for Grand Theft Auto V that offers the open-world action game for half-off. They take the occasion to remind everyone that time is running out for those who wish to transfer their progress from the PlayStation 3 or Xbox One editions to the Windows version. Here's the deal:
