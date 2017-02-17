 
NBA 2K17 and Sunless Sea Free Weekends

[Feb 17, 2017, 09:51 am ET] - 1 Comment

Steam announces free weekends are now underway for SUNLESS SEA and NBA 2K17. Each game is unlocked for all until Sunday afternoon, and on sale until Monday. Here's a bit on these titles:

ake the helm of your steamship and set sail for the unknown! Sunless Sea is a game of discovery, loneliness and frequent death, set in the award-winning Victorian Gothic universe of Fallen London.

Following the record-breaking launch of NBA 2K16, the NBA 2K franchise continues to stake its claim as the most authentic sports video game with NBA 2K17. As the franchise that “all sports video games should aspire to be” (GamesRadar), NBA 2K17 will take the game to new heights and continue to blur the lines between video game and reality.

