theHunter- Call of the Wild Early Access

Steam now offers early access to theHunter: Call of the Wild, the typo-titled hunting game. This trailer highlights the release, and there are posts about a release patch and a second patch that are already out for the game. Here's word on this from the publisher and the developer:
