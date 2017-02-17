 
theHunter- Call of the Wild Early Access

[Feb 17, 2017, 09:51 am ET] - 1 Comment

Steam now offers early access to theHunter: Call of the Wild, the typo-titled hunting game. This trailer highlights the release, and there are posts about a release patch and a second patch that are already out for the game. Here's word on this from the publisher and the developer:

“theHunter: Call of the Wild means a lot to us” said Christofer Sundberg, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Avalanche Studios. “Not only is it the first major title that we self-publish since the launch of theHunter Classic in 2009, it’s also the first game to ever be developed using the unique, proprietary Apex engine. The game looks absolutely stunning, and the experience of next-generation open-world hunting is an unforgettable one. We can’t wait to share it with our dedicated community.”

Julia Pfiffer, CEO astragon Entertainment adds: “We are really excited about sharing theHunter: Call of the Wild with all fans of the virtual hunt in cooperation with Avalanche Studios and Expansive Worlds. We are absolutely sure that players will love the immersive gameplay just as much as the lifelike animals and the great variety of usable equipment that will help you trace and catch your prey.”

