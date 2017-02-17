Dimension Drive Early Access

Dimension Drive is a Dual-Battlefield Shoot'em up with a teleportation mechanic. It seamlessly combines shooting and puzzle mechanics. Dimension Drive will teleport you into a comic book styled sci-fi space opera set in a multidimensional universe. The Ashajuls, a cruel multidimensional alien race, are attacking our universe. Fight as Jackelyne Tywood (a.k.a. Jack) in The Manticore, a legendary ship capable of teleporting across space and dimensions. Uncover the mysteries of your past and the origin of the Dimension Drives with your trusty friend and A.I., "V.E.R.A.", at your side.