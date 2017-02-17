Dimension Drive Early Access

|
Early access is now available on Steam for Dimension Drive, a comic-book influenced shooter with a throwback vertical style. The twist here is the ability to play two games simultaneously, something that's shown off in this trailer. Here's more of what to expect:
