Ghost Recon Wildlands Open Beta Next Week

Ubisoft announces an open beta test for Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands will
start one week from today on February 23rd, and will run through February 27th.
UbiBlog celebrates the news with a
new trailer and a
repost of the system specifications for the tactical shooter. Here's word on the
testing and preloads:
Today, Ubisoft® announced that the Tom Clancy’s
Ghost Recon® Wildlands Open Beta will be available to all players from February
23rd to 27th, 2017, on current-gen consoles and PC. Players eager to jump into
the Ghost’s boots and tame the Wildlands will be able to pre-load the Open Beta
starting this Monday, February 20th, 2017.
Each player entering this Open Beta will get access to an exclusive mission –
the “Unidad Conspiracy” mission, in which players will spark a war between the
Unidad, a local corrupt militia group, and the Santa Blanca cartel – by playing
the full game before March 31st, using the same Ubisoft account.
The Open Beta will introduce players to two provinces among the 21 of the final
game: Itacua, a flourishing and mountainous province where the grip of the
cartel is looser, ideal to perfect your sniping skills and get introduced to the
Wildlands. Montuyoc, set in the snowy Altiplano, and the second province
available in this Open Beta, is much more challenging – players who have
suppressed the Itacua bosses will gain XP and skills boosts allowing them to
face this dangerous area, home to Santa Blanca elite training centers. Players
can of course confront Montuyoc right away… at their own risk.
As in the full game, all the content in the Open Beta will be playable with up
to three friends on the same platform via four player co-op, or in single
player. Players are free to utilise a large variety of vehicles, tactical
equipment and weapons to get the job done.
Set in the largest action-adventure open world ever created by Ubisoft, Tom
Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands takes place in Bolivia, a few years from now, as
the country has been turned by the vicious Santa Blanca drug cartel into a
narco-state. Players are tasked with eliminating the cartel by any means
necessary. The massive and responsive open world encourages a variety of
playstyles, allowing players the freedom to choose how they execute any and all
missions.