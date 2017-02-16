Realpolitiks and Demo Released

We're excited to announce that Realpolitiks is now available for purchase! The game has already received critical acclaim for its streamlined approach to the grand strategy genre and fun gameplay.



Your feedback will be greatly appreciated, so feel free to join our Steam community group and discuss various parts of the game, strategies or even funny stories that happened to you in the game.



We hope you will enjoy playing Realpolitiks and don't forget that there's also a free demo available, so you can try before you buy!