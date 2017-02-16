 
Realpolitiks and Demo Released

[Feb 16, 2017, 9:07 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Realpolitiks is now available on Steam, offering a political grand strategy game for Windows, OS X, and Linux. You can get a look at the game in action in this semi-recent trailer and there is also a playable demo. This post announces the launch:

We're excited to announce that Realpolitiks is now available for purchase! The game has already received critical acclaim for its streamlined approach to the grand strategy genre and fun gameplay.

Your feedback will be greatly appreciated, so feel free to join our Steam community group and discuss various parts of the game, strategies or even funny stories that happened to you in the game.

We hope you will enjoy playing Realpolitiks and don't forget that there's also a free demo available, so you can try before you buy!

