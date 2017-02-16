Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf Early Access

|
Early access to Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf is now available on Steam, offering first crack at this promised port of the free-to-play mobile game. The F2P thing is changed, however, as this is a premium game with no microtransactions. This CGI trailer celebrates the news, and here is word on the project from the developers:
