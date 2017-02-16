 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf Early Access

[Feb 16, 2017, 9:07 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Early access to Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf is now available on Steam, offering first crack at this promised port of the free-to-play mobile game. The F2P thing is changed, however, as this is a premium game with no microtransactions. This CGI trailer celebrates the news, and here is word on the project from the developers:

“We want to make an awesome PC game, not just a remaster of the popular award-winning mobile title. We’ve got a team of professionals and Warhammer 40k fans who burst with ideas: help us pick the best of them! If you love turn-based tactics, if you love Warhammer 40k, join us! We need your feedback, your vision and your criticisms; let’s make a great PC game together!”

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Ghost Recon Wildlands Open Beta Next Week
Realpolitiks and Demo Released
Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf Early Access
Redeemer Announced
Songbringer Announced
World of Darkness Interactive Fiction
The Wardrobe Released
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Cossacks 3: Rise to Glory Released
Shiness: the Lightning Kingdom Overview Trailer
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.