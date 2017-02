Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf Early Access

“We want to make an awesome PC game, not just a remaster of the popular award-winning mobile title. We’ve got a team of professionals and Warhammer 40k fans who burst with ideas: help us pick the best of them! If you love turn-based tactics, if you love Warhammer 40k, join us! We need your feedback, your vision and your criticisms; let’s make a great PC game together!”

Early access tois now available on Steam , offering first crack at this promised port of the free-to-play mobile game. The F2P thing is changed, however, as this is a premium game with no microtransactions. This CGI trailer celebrates the news, and here is word on the project from the developers: