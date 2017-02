Redeemer Announced

Redeemer’s single-player story follows a former elite operative whose violent past finally catches up with him after years of living in hiding within a remote mountain monastery. Punch, kick, hammer, hack, smash and shoot through hordes of enemies on a merciless mission for justice against the shadowy corporate forces you once worked for. From hard-hitting stealth takedowns to over-the-top environmental kills, every move bursts with raw energy and visceral sound design.

Gambitious Digital Entertainment announces, a top-down, close-quarters action game coming later this year to Windows PC from independent developer Sobaka. They call this a "brute-force brawler," and offer this trailer with a look at gameplay to show why they say that. The game already has a Steam page , and here's more of what to expect: