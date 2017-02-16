Songbringer Announced

Publisher Double Eleven and one-man developer Wizard Fu announce Songbringer,
an action/RPG coming to Windows, OS X, Linux, and consoles this summer. This is
a sci-fi game set in a 13,000 B.C. Milky Way, and if that's not enough to pique
your interest, they promise spaceships, drugs, parties, adventure, and swords.
The Songbringerwebsite is where to keep
tabs on this, and you can take a look at some beta gameplay in
this video. Here's
more on what to expect:
Introducing Roq – a shirtless carefree dude just
cruising the galaxy in search of the ultimate party aboard the space-faring art
party ship, Songbringer. When Roq accidentally awakens an ancient evil army, the
galaxy as he knows it is thrown into war. Now it's up to Roq and his trusty
sidekick, Jib, to save the galaxy from total annihilation.
Songbringer presents a gorgeous procedurally-generated overworld with ten
dungeons in 3/4 perspective. Players enter a six-letter world seed code when
starting a new adventure, granting them the possibility to explore 308 million
unique environment combinations – no adventure is ever the same, unless you
share your code with friends: The seed codes generate the world dynamically and
deterministically, so entering the same seed will always generate the same
world.
A rich, immersive storyline and a fantastical sci-fi universe littered with
secrets, Songbringer introduces the unique concept of hidden realms. As Roq,
learn to utilize the powers of the rare cacti you will find in the world to see
things that aren't there (or are they?): doors, items and other loot that can
help you on your journey.
With action-packed combat and several unique weapons to choose from, including
the epic and humming nanosword, the boomerang-like top hat, the ghost sword
projectile, and plenty of bombs, Songbringer allows players to go it alone in
the galaxy or with a friend – local co-op allows for a second player to join you
as Jib, your robot companion with a strange propensity for mustaches. Overcome
crowded mobs, virus androids, gigantic bosses and solve a series of puzzles to
get you back where you belong; at peace and partying the night away on the
Songbringer as you sail the solar winds of the galaxy with your
friends.