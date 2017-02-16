World of Darkness Interactive Fiction

 
[Feb 16, 2017, 9:07 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Steam now offers a pair of World of Darkness preludes from the White Wolf, the studio behind Vampire: The Masquerade and the upcoming Werewolf: The Apocalypse. Vampire The Masquerade: We Eat Blood and Mage The Ascension: Refuge are all-new interactive fiction games they describe as inspired by the classic choose your own adventure books. Word is: "The White Wolf titles tell mature, intelligent stories featuring a foreboding painterly art style. Vampire The Masquerade: We Eat Blood is written and illustrated by Zak Sabbath and Sarah Horrocks. Mage The Ascension: Refuge was written by noted Swedish author Karin Tidbeck." Here's a We Eat Blood trailer and a Refuge trailer showing off more of what to expect.

