The Wardrobe Released

It all happened five years ago, during a picnic arranged by Ronald and his best friend Skinny.



Things were going well, until Ronald pulled out two very tiny plums from his basket, one for Skinny and one for him. Not knowing about his deadly allergy to plums, Skinny didn’t think twice about eating it, and immediately went into anaphylactic shock which caused his sudden death. Ronald ran off, terrified.



When he woke up, Skinny discovered that he had become a skeleton and been sentenced to live in Ronald’s bedroom wardrobe forever. Since then, Skinny has watched over Ronald constantly, without his knowledge… but now things are going to change! To save his best friend’s soul from eternal damnation, Skinny will be forced to reveal himself and make Ronald admit his 'crime'. Not a simple challenge at all!

is now available on Steam , offering a Windows adventure game inspired by some of the classics from the genre. This is out now for Windows, and word is to expect versions for OS X and Linux next week. They also promise additional language subtitles in the coming month to supplement the game's full English and Italian localization. Here's a trailer and here's an outline of the game's story, which reinforces the old adage about not putting any old pair of plums in your mouth: