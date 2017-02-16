Cossacks 3: Rise to Glory Released

GSC Game World announces the release of Cossacks 3: Rise to Glory
, and
this Cossacks 3 content is now
on Steam
and presumably
coming soon to GOG.com
. Here's
word on the DLC, the upcoming free release of a couple of new races, and the
addition of a competitive ladder and ranked play:
Rise to Glory allows
you to take up the mantle of the greatest military leaders of all time and
participate in battles that defined the world’s history as we know it. The drums
and pipes of war thunder across all Europe, as you get to witness the daring
adventures of the Old Fritz and the Lion of the North on peak of their glory.
Among other numerous new features, we would like to announce that Ranked Games
and the Ladder are coming into the game, along with remake of the multiplayer
shell and introduction of the ‘Quick Play’ functionality. Now players will be
able scratch that competitive itch and show everyone their skill!
Main features:
- Prussian campaign: Assume the role
of Frederick the Great and lead the mighty Prussian armies into the fiercest
skirmishes 18th century Europe have ever seen.
- Swedish campaign: Experience the
rise of Sweden to its position of the global power under the leadership of
Gustavus Adolphus, a genius military leader who invented the modern way of
conducting warfare.
- New Original Units: 7 new units come
into the game, 3 of which are completely new.
- New environments: Take out your
winter coats, as Rise to Glory introduces winter maps to both singleplayer
and multiplayer modes.
- New nations: mighty Bavaria and
Saxony – favorites of the old fans – make a comeback to display the military
might of German states. Each new nations is accompanied with its own unique
soundtrack.
- Custom missions: three singleplayer
scenarios will allow you participate in exciting historical battles that
took place all over Europe.
As a reminder, Bavaria and Saxony will be available to everyone for free in
one week after the release of the DLC! Deluxe edition and DLC owners will get an
exclusive 7-day access to them and new units, everyone else will get their hands
on them on 22th of February.