Shiness: the Lightning Kingdom Overview Trailer

A new overview trailer for Shiness: the Lightning Kingdom shows off gameplay from this crowdfunded action/RPG. Focus Home Interactive says developer Enigami is in the home stretch, and a release is now just weeks away. The Windows game can be preordered on Steam, and the clip is accompanied by some details:
