Shiness: the Lightning Kingdom Overview Trailer

[Feb 16, 2017, 09:17 am ET] - Post a Comment

A new overview trailer for Shiness: the Lightning Kingdom shows off gameplay from this crowdfunded action/RPG. Focus Home Interactive says developer Enigami is in the home stretch, and a release is now just weeks away. The Windows game can be preordered on Steam, and the clip is accompanied by some details:

Today's video invites you to the magic world of Shiness, supported by a strong artistic direction, enthralling environments and endearing characters. Explore the world, and use your characters' special powers - Kayenne's telekinesis, Poky's electromagnetic fields manipulation, and more -to progress in your adventure and find precious parchments, which are key to devastating spells and powerful combat techniques.

Throughout your quest, take part in hyper-dynamic combat inspired by traditional fighting games, combining combos, special moves, magic, elemental affinities and devastating "finishing moves". As you complete quests and battles, you will gain experience and levels, develop your characters and recruit new playable companions on your team.

