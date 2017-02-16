Shiness: the Lightning Kingdom Overview Trailer

Today's video invites you to the magic world of Shiness, supported by a strong artistic direction, enthralling environments and endearing characters. Explore the world, and use your characters' special powers - Kayenne's telekinesis, Poky's electromagnetic fields manipulation, and more -to progress in your adventure and find precious parchments, which are key to devastating spells and powerful combat techniques.



Throughout your quest, take part in hyper-dynamic combat inspired by traditional fighting games, combining combos, special moves, magic, elemental affinities and devastating "finishing moves". As you complete quests and battles, you will gain experience and levels, develop your characters and recruit new playable companions on your team.