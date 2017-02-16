Out of the Blue

When I was younger I had a hard time understanding why those older than me seemed obsessed with getting rid of objects that cluttered up their lives. Now that I'm digging through 16 years worth of clutter, I wish I had just taken it on faith that I would come to such a point as well. I have thrown out and boxed up a lot of stuff, and it seems like there is still more of it that's left to be dealt with. I'm at the point where if it was practical to burn the rest I might just, but it will be almost as much work to pile it into a bonfire as it will be to sort through it, so I guess there's no easy way out here.